Shipping halted in Detroit River after freighter runs aground

DETROIT – Multiple shipping vessels are standing by after major shipping was halted Thursday due to a freighter that became stuck in the Detroit River.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting Transport Canada in putting together a salvage plan for the Harvest Spirit, a freighter that ran aground in the Detroit River’s Livingstone Channel at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Harvest Spirit had left Zug Island and was headed toward Thunder Bay in Ontario, just north of Isle Royale in Lake Superior, when it went aground between Grosse Ile and Bois Blanc Island.

Shipping has been routed to Detroit River’s Amherstburg Channel, east of Bois Blanc Island. Multiple shipping vessels are standing by as the Amherstburg Channel is unable to handle large freighters the way Livingstone Channel can.

The Detroit River is one of the busiest rivers for commercial shipping on the planet. It is unknown how many vessels are impacted by the Livingstone Channel’s closure.

The Coast Guard said it is optimistic the salvage operation will begin Thursday.

