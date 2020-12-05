Morning Briefing Dec. 5, 2020: New face mask recommendation from CDC, Michigan governor seeks $400M to fight COVID, Congress inches closer to stimulus deal

With the coronavirus spreading rapidly throughout the country in recent weeks the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that Americans wear face masks while in any indoor setting apart from home and even sometimes then.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked Michigan lawmakers to approve $300 million in state spending to fight the coronavirus into 2021, including money to support the broad-based distribution of pending vaccines.

The request, made Thursday, is in addition to the Democratic governor’s previous call for $100 million in direct aid to people and businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.

After numerous fits and starts and months of inaction, optimism is finally building in Washington for a COVID-19 aid bill that would offer relief for businesses, the unemployed, schools, and health care providers, among others struggling as caseloads are spiking.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 389,032 as of Friday, including 9,661 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 8,689 new cases and 81 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported 380,343 total cases and 9,580 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases are slowing but deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with more than 46,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to more than 13.4% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

