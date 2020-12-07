Michigan Gov. Whitmer to serve as co-chair to Joe Biden’s inaugural committee

DETROIT – Just like everything else in our lives the inauguration of the next president will look a lot different than in previous years.

Helping to plan it safely will be Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In a release today the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced co-chairs for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

South Carolina Democratic Congressman James Clyburn is the chair while Whitmer joins Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Democratic Congressman from Louisiana Cedric Richmond and Democrat Lisa Blunt as the co-chairs.

“Kamala and I are honored and grateful to these leaders for joining our inaugural committee as co-chairs and helping to organize a safe inauguration for all Americans,” said the Biden-Harris campaign in a statement.

Whitmer responded saying she is honored.

Her statement reads in part, ”This inauguration will exemplify the strength and resilience our country has demonstrated throughout this entire year and set the stage for how the Biden-Harris administration will beat the pandemic, create jobs that fuel economic recovery, and unite all Americans.”

Normally, a presidential inauguration involves a parade, a ceremony outside the capitol with more than 1,500 people and multiple inauguration balls.

All traditions will have to be modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden was quoted last week as saying, “There probably will not be a gigantic inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, but my guess is you’ll see a lot of virtual activity in states all across America, engaging even more people than before.”