Alpine Valley ski resort prepares to open Tuesday

WHITE LAKE, Mich. – The snow cannons were on full blast at Alpine Valley in White Lake as the ski resort prepares to open Tuesday afternoon.

“Everybody here is ecstatic. We’ve been really hoping for the cold weather to come, week by week,” said Brian Snabes with Alpine Valley.

Three of their 25 runs will be open. Masks are mandatory and capacity is limited in the rental unit and on chair lifts.

“We’re just happy to be one of the things that can be open for people to get them out of the house, do something healthy, that’s an outdoor activity,” Snabes said.

Alpine Valley would have opened last month. It’s a slower start but with man made snow blasting overnight, skiers should have ideal conditions this week. For now, vehicles can replace normal accommodations.

“People will notice that we’ve added outdoor seating this year than more than we’ve ever had and we’ve also added quite a few door heaters for people to hang out by and warm up in between runs,” Snabes said. “Feel free to use your car as a home base so you can go back and warm up and get the kids changed to dry gear. We’re hoping as the season progresses we’ll be able to change that and open the lodge back up.”

