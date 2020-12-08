Police: Man arrested while trying to hide vehicle used in Pontiac hit-and-run

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the hit-and-run of a pedestrian crossing North Perry Street in Pontiac.

Police had been searching for the driver who they said hit a 29-year-old woman Monday night as she crossed North Perry Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. An older model SUV struck her and kept going. The driver never stopped.

Police said the man, who is in his 30s, was spotted trying to conceal the vehicle in a trailer. He is in custody as of Tuesday morning.

The woman was in critical condition as of Monday night.