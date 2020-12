PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are searching for a driver who they said hit a woman Monday night as she crossed a street in Pontiac.

The 29-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said the woman was crossing North Perry Street near Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard when an older model SUV struck her.

Watch the full report in the video posted above.

View more: Oakland County news

View: More traffic news