2 young Ypsilanti men killed by same bullet in tragic Thanksgiving shooting

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Two Metro Detroit families are mourning after a young Ypsilanti Township man killed himself with a single bullet that also killed his friend on Thanksgiving.

Officials say the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at Aspen Chase Apartments at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 26. Deputies reportedly discovered two 22-year-old men at the scene -- one was deceased, and the other was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

At first, investigators thought the incident was a homicide, but later found that wasn’t the case.

“What looks to have happened is one young man, who suffered from a mental health condition, committed suicide,” said Derrick Jackson with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. “His friend, who was sitting next to him, I’m sure was trying to help him. When he pulled the trigger, the bullet went right through his friend and into (his friend). So it was one bullet that killed both young men.”

Gabe Scott says he was close to both of the young men -- especially Reed Carter, who police said was the young man trying to help his friend.

“It’s just sad,” Scott said. “Two people lost their lives that night. It was something that could have been avoided. It all boiled down to mental illness. We’re all trying to be in good spirits about it.”

