Detroit City Council reveals recreational marijuana licensing plans

DETROIT – It’s been nearly a year since recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan, yet recreational shops and other businesses have not been allowed in Detroit.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan laid out a new timeline Wednesday to change that with Detroiters getting preferential treatment.

“We are going to change the inequity on Detroit versus nonDetroit ownership of this community,” Duggan said.

A minimum of 51% of the licenses will go to Detroiters with significant financial benefits, but getting there is a stringent process.

“This is going to be scrutinized,” Duggan said. “You can’t just throw something down on apiece of paper. You’re going to have to have income tax returns to show you’re legitimate, background checks, blight checks -- you have blight tickets on your properties, you’re not going to be able to start a new business.”

Detroiters who are certified as Detroit Legacies can apply for licenses in April and expect to receive licenses in May.

You can read the city of Detroit’s Marijuana Ordinance Fact Sheet here.

Those who qualify for Detroit Legacy status must be current Detroit residents who have lived in the city for at least a year prior to their license application.

More information can be found on DetroitMeansBusiness.org.

