Michigan-based Priority Health, National Fitness Campaign offering $600K to build 15 outdoor Fitness Courts in communities

An outdoor structure, called a “Fitness Court,” was recently developed in Canton, and more are coming in other communities.

Michigan-based health plan Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) launched a statewide partnership to expand outdoor Fitness Courts, offering $600,000 in grant funding.

The goal is to build 15 outdoor structures in the next 18 months.

NFC’s initiative is now supporting more than 150 cities across the United States, including cities in Michigan such as Brownstown, Roseville, Garden City, Big Rapids and Saginaw.

Beginning January 2021, Priority Health and NFC will be accepting applications for grant funding to support a Fitness Court in local communities. Municipalities, schools and other organizations may apply for the grant.

To learn more about completing an application, go to www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com/michigan.

