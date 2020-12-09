Push back continues over Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended her recent partial shutdown and the push back against them is growing.

Today Congresswoman-elect Lisa McClain of the 10th District which includes St. Clair and much of Macomb County is voicing concern over the partial lockdown.

McClain views the current situation as another lockdown that is ill advised.

“I believe we have the coronavirus out there. I respect coronavirus. I don’t fear it and I think that is the difference,” she said.

“Nine months later we’ve been doing these lockdowns, obviously in the governor’s opinion they’re working, they’re not.”

She went on stating,” Indiana, South Dakota, Florida, Texas, they’re doing something right. Perhaps we could take a step back and pause and maybe take a look at what they’re doing right. I would ask her to reach out to the legislative body, collaborate with them and work with them and put political differences aside. We have people losing jobs, businesses and homes.”

Whitmer has extended COVID-19 restrictions that were set to expire Tuesday for another 12 days.

The COVID restrictions will now end December 20 and keep things including indoor dining at restaurants closed. When making the announcement Monday during a press conference Whitmer hinted that the restaurants are not going to all reopen at once either.

