The biggest problems people encounter when filing for unemployment

COVID-19 pandemic leads to surge in unemployment claims

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – New unemployment claims have been increasing as states start to put new restrictions in place to deal with a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

There were 853,000 people who applied for benefits last week, that’s the most since September. In Michigan, another 20,000 people applied for benefits.

Local 4′s Hank Winchester found out that a lot of people are still running into trouble trying to get their benefits.

