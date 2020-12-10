The biggest problems people encounter when filing for unemployment

DETROIT – New unemployment claims have been increasing as states start to put new restrictions in place to deal with a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

There were 853,000 people who applied for benefits last week, that’s the most since September. In Michigan, another 20,000 people applied for benefits.

Local 4′s Hank Winchester found out that a lot of people are still running into trouble trying to get their benefits.

READ: Michigan father locked in battle with unemployment agency over lack of benefits

Watch the video above for the full report.

More Coverage: