The biggest problems people encounter when filing for unemployment

DETROIT – New unemployment claims have been increasing as states start to put new restrictions in place to deal with a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
There were 853,000 people who applied for benefits last week, that’s the most since September. In Michigan, another 20,000 people applied for benefits.
Local 4′s Hank Winchester found out that a lot of people are still running into trouble trying to get their benefits.
READ: Michigan father locked in battle with unemployment agency over lack of benefits
