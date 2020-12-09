Michigan father locked in battle with unemployment agency over lack of benefits

DETROIT – A father of four has been locked in a battle with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency since the summer.

He hadn’t received any benefits, and after running into a problem at every turn he reached out to the Help Me Hank team for help.

He has been working for months to try to get the benefits owed to him. He said when he speaks to a representative they verify who he is and tell him there’s nothing they can do.

His family has maxed out their credit cards and have been relying on family members to get them through this hard time. Local 4′s Hank Winchester investigated and now the father will be getting his benefits.

The problem was that the father’s identity had been stolen and because of that, his account was put on hold. Many other people have faced a similar issue.

Watch the video above for the full report.

