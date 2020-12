DETROIT – A Detroit father rushes his 9-year-old son to the hospital Thursday after he accidentally shoots him.

The incident happened at a home in the 10000 block of Morang Avenue. Detroit police said a preliminary investigation shows the father was clearing his handgun when it went off, hitting the child.

The father took the boy to the hospital where he’s listed in temporary serious condition.

Police said the shooting is under investigation.

