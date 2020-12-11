Somerset Collection Studio opens in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – The Somerset Collection Studio is now open at the Metropolitan Building in Downtown Detroit.

“We wanted to bring window shopping back,” said Somerset Collection corporate communications director Linda McIntosh. “When I was a kid back in the 50′s and 60′s what you did in Detroit was come downtown and look at the windows it was amazing.”

The first pop up is MaxMara. In an exhibit, the clothes are shown via projector on models. There are QR codes on the windows that people can scan for special savings.

In addition, lockers are available, in which anything ordered from any Somerset Troy store will be go through same-day delivery to Detroit. Items will be put in a locker that only you will have access to with a code.

In early 2021, the space is going from only window shopping to in-store shopping. There will be a rotating selection of merchandise from Somerset Collection stores.

In addition, a new spin on a vending machine will be open, featuring items such as designer handbags and an Apple power cord. Vending machine proceeds are headed to charity.

