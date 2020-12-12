Five shots fired into Troy hotel room with 4 teens inside, police say

TROY, Mich. – Police are looking for two suspects believed to have fired shots into a Troy hotel room early Saturday morning.

Troy police say that at about 4 a.m. Saturday, five shots were fired through a sliding glass door and into a hotel room at the Hawthorn Suites. At that time, there were four teenagers from Roseville and Detroit celebrating a sweet 16 birthday party inside the room, police said.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Police say two suspects were seen running from the scene of the shooting. They are described as Black males between the ages of 18 and 22 years old with medium heights and medium builds. Once suspect was reportedly wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Investigation led officers to a post office near Livernois and Big Beaver roads, where the suspects may have left in a vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. No additional details have been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troy police at 248-524-3477.

More: Local News