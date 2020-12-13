Morning Briefing Dec. 13, 2020: First shipments of Pfizer vaccine leave Michigan, suspicious GVSU death, what’s in store when Electoral College meets

Workers at the Pfizer manufacturing facility in Portage filled boxes of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine through the night into Sunday morning.

Local 4′s Victor Williams was at the Pfizer manufacturing facility Sunday morning reporting on the enormous task of getting the vaccine delivered across the country.

The Grand Valley State University Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate a suspicious death. According to authorities, someone found a body Saturday morning on the campus.

Voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast Monday. That’s when the Electoral College meets.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 430,780 as of Saturday, including 10,662 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes 4,486 new cases and 206 additional deaths, but state officials said 176 deaths were identified during a review of vital records -- meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday. The state crossed the 10,000 mark in total deaths earlier this week.

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 236,369 recoveries from the coronavirus in Michigan.

Officials no longer provide updates on statewide coronavirus data on Sundays. The next data update is expected Monday afternoon.

Here’s a look at more of the data: