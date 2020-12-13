Metro Detroit weather: Feeling like December again Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Winter is only eight days away and the last full week of Autumn 2020 will feel like it.

Starting today and for the entire week, it will be chilly during the day and cold at night. Most of the week though will be dry.

Sunday morning will be cold and mostly cloudy. We need to go back into our closets and grab our winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves to stay warm when outdoors. Temperatures starts in the upper 20s and low 30s. It will be breezy as well. Wind chills will be in the low 20s.

Sunrise is at 7:54 a.m.

The Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers at 4 p.m. Outside of Ford Field, it remains mostly cloudy. It will be seasonably chilly with highs in the middle 30s. Wind chills remain around freezing or lower.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

We keep a fair amount of clouds around Sunday evening as it gets colder. Temperatures will be around 30°F shortly after dinner time.

Sunday night will be colder and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens anytime wind speed reaches 5 mph or greater.

Monday will be partly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and colder. Daytime temperatures will only be around 30°F or just a bit more. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the low 20s. There is a chance of scattered snow showers Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be sunnier and remain chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

