Police investigating suspicious death after body found on Grand Valley campus

‘This is heartbreaking news for our entire community,’ GVSU president says

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Grand Valley State University campus. (Grand Valley State University)

ALLENDALE, Mich. – The Grand Valley State University Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate a suspicious death.

According to authorities, someone taking a run found a body Saturday morning on Grand Valley State University Allendale Campus, near the intermural athletic fields, south of West Campus Drive.

Police said there was no identification with the body.

The school released a statement Saturday confirming the deceased was a Grand Valley student, but did not share further details. The full statement can be read below.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Grand Valley State University Police Department at 616-331-3255 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

