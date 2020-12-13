Police investigating suspicious death after body found on Grand Valley campus

I am deeply saddened to inform you that the deceased found earlier today on our Allendale Campus, near the intramural fields and cross-country trail, has been identified as a Grand Valley student, and police have notified the family. This is heartbreaking news for our entire community. I offer my deepest condolences to the student’s family and friends. We are not sharing the student’s name out of respect for the family.

I want to assure you that we have every resource devoted to the investigation and in support of our campus community. The Grand Valley State Police Department will have additional staff working on the Allendale Campus for the remainder of the weekend. GVSU Counseling Center staff are ready to provide service to anyone who may need assistance. The Dean of Students Office has additional services available and can be contacted at 616-331-3585 or dos@gvsu.edu.

The Grand Valley State Police Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory, are aggressively investigating this incident. While there is a limited number of people on campus because of finals week, anyone with information should contact GVPD at 616-331-3255 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

This is a jarring and shocking event for all of us. This tragedy reminds us of the importance of each member of our university community. Please keep the student’s family in your thoughts and offer your support to those who have lost a friend and fellow student.

Philomena V. Mantella, Grand Valley State University president