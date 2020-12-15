Detroit police looking for missing 34-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 34-year-old Detroit man who is missing.
Curtis Davis was last seen on Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. in the 13100 block of Conner Street.
Police said Davis is in good physical condition but does have a mental health condition.
|Curtis Davis
|Description
|Age
|34
|Weight
|192 lbs
|Height
|5′7′'
|Clothing
|Black and grey jogging suit, white t-shirt, black Nike shoes
|Other
|Short haircut, thin beard
Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
