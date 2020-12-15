28ºF

Detroit police looking for missing 34-year-old man

Curtis Davis last seen on Dec. 6

Curtis Davis
Curtis Davis (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 34-year-old Detroit man who is missing.

Curtis Davis was last seen on Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. in the 13100 block of Conner Street.

Police said Davis is in good physical condition but does have a mental health condition.

Curtis DavisDescription
Age34
Weight192 lbs
Height5′7′'
ClothingBlack and grey jogging suit, white t-shirt, black Nike shoes
OtherShort haircut, thin beard

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

