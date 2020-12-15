Family holds candlelight vigil, seeking justice for mother killed on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A Detroit family is struggling to come to grips with the murder of a young mother.

The incident happened nearly a week ago on Clayburn Street on Detroit’s west side. Cassandra Morrow, 36, had been shot and her home was set on fire to cover up the crime. Her son is still in a fight for his life at Children’s Hospital.

“My sister was a beautiful person. She had her own business. She loved her baby. That was the only baby she had. He was her world,” said Morrow’s sister, Shirley Morrow. “I can’t believe she’s gone.”

“I had to view my sister like that. This whole ordeal... I don’t know what you call it.”

Family members held a quiet candlelight vigil at the home Monday night to remember Morrow and pray for her 4-year-old son Christian, who was severely burned in the fire.

“He’s doing better. He’s had three surgeries. The major one was on his lungs. He survived that one. He’s just in recovery,” Shirley Morrow said.

While Shirley Morrow is grieving, she is also planning to continue her sister’s boutique -- Barbie 313 on Greenfield -- and help raise her nephew.

But she is also seeking justice her for her sister.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure this investigation goes on to let everybody know my sister was murdered in this home and her baby witnessed everything. Somebody seen something and somebody knows something and I just want them to speak up and say something,” she said.

The family is working to raise money for Cassandra Morrow’s burial, her son’s medical care and his future. A Go Fund Me account has been set up if you would like to help.