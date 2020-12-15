Michigan State Police: Speed, alcohol were factors in crash that killed 3 people on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police said speed and alcohol were factors in a two-vehicle crash that left three people dead on eastbound Interstate 94 in Detroit.

“I don’t want to say it’s tragic because it gives people an out. This was somebody who got behind the wheel and killed himself and two other people. That’s not tragic, that’s stupidity,” said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. “There’s no reason now in this day and age, especially with the pandemic going on, to be driving under the influence.”

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Monday on I-94 and Outer Drive. State police said the driver of a Chevy Camaro was speeding when he rear-ended a Mercury SUV heading in the same direction.

“This is one crime we can make go away today if people did not get behind the wheel impaired,” Shaw said.

State police said a 39-year-old man driving the Chevy Camaro was drunk. The driver as well as 38-year-old woman passenger were killed.

The 61-year-old driver who was rear-ended was also killed.

“There’s two families, three families out there that possibly will never have the same experience in life again because their loved one is gone,” Shaw said.

