Wayne County launches program in support of workers affected by Michigan’s latest COVID-19 restrictions

DETROIT – Wayne County launched a program in support of workers in the restaurant, hospitality, entertainment and fitness industries who have been impacted by Michigan’s recent COVID-19 restrictions.

Application for the Wayne County Cares Program opened on Dec. 10. Anyone selected will receive a one-time payment of $500.

Eligibility includes being a county resident, annual income in 2019 of $76,265 or below prior to the coronavirus pandemic, current or former employee since March 2020 at one of the industries impacted by the “pause,” including food service, entertainment venues, hospitality and group fitness, and must not be an owner or manager if worked at a restaurant or bar.

For more information, visit www.waynecounty.com/backtowork/wayne-county-cares.aspx.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a “three-week pause” effective from Nov. 18 through Dec. 8. The restrictions were extended for 12 days -- through Dec. 20.

