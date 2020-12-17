32ºF

Attempted burglars unable to break into Livonia gun store

Investigation is ongoing

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are looking for would-be burglars after a failed burglary at a Livonia gun store.

According to authorities, someone attempted to break into Uncoiled Firearms and Gun Range, located near the intersection of Middlebelt and Schoolcraft roads, Thursday morning, but were unable to get inside the building after throwing a rock at a window.

Police said no inventory went missing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.

