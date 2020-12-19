Child trapped underneath vehicle after serious Brownstown Township crash

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – On Friday, a child involved in a serious crash that happened around 3 a.m. on I-75 and Sibley Road in Brownstown Township was injured.

Police say the child was trapped underneath a vehicle after the crash.

According to police, a pickup truck struck a minivan which led to the rear hatch opening. The child was laying across the rear bench seat of the minivan and ejected from the vehicle.

Police say the child was hospitalized with minor injuries. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

