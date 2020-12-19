35ºF

Local News

Child trapped underneath vehicle after serious Brownstown Township crash

Child hospitalized with minor injuries

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: News, Wayne County, Crash, Metro Detroit, Brownstown Township, Metro Detroit Crash, Injuring, Serious Crash, Sibley Road, Vehicle
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – On Friday, a child involved in a serious crash that happened around 3 a.m. on I-75 and Sibley Road in Brownstown Township was injured.

Police say the child was trapped underneath a vehicle after the crash.

According to police, a pickup truck struck a minivan which led to the rear hatch opening. The child was laying across the rear bench seat of the minivan and ejected from the vehicle.

Police say the child was hospitalized with minor injuries. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Read more: Wayne County headlines

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: