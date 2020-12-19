Detroit nonprofit donates bikes, other toys to kindergarten students

DETROIT – A Detroit nonprofit helped share the Christmas spirit with kindergarten students at Catherine C. Blackwell Institute, donating bikes and other toys.

“This is truly a blessing because for us, we don’t have a Christmas this year,” said mother Shatona Holmes.

Holmes lost her job this year but that didn’t mean her son, Maximillan, wasn’t getting any gifts. Maximilian is pumped to start riding his new bike while wearing his LEGO helmet. He along with his classmates at Blackwell institute were surprised with the gifts from Colour Palette 313.

“They get to pick their own helmets they get to pick their own bikes, and they get an art kit and some toys, said Jocelyn Rainey, director of the nonprofit.

Rainey said picking Blackwell Institute students to donate the gifts was an easy decision.

“Since I grew up right around the corner on Cooper, these children are probably the grandchildren of the people that I know,” she said.

