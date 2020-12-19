Morning Briefing Dec. 19, 2020: What is reopening under revised Michigan COVID order, Michigan Senate passes $465 million relief bill, US clears Moderna vaccine

Michigan revises COVID-19 order to reopen high schools, some entertainment venues
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state is revising its COVID-19 order to resume in-person high school classes, reopen certain indoor entertainment venues and allow non-contact outdoor sports and fitness classes.
Michigan Senate passes $465 million COVID-19 relief bill
The Michigan Senate passed a $465 million COVID-19 relief bill during session Friday night. On Monday, the bill is set to go to the Michigan House for a vote.
US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
The U.S. added a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday, boosting efforts to beat back an outbreak so dire that the nation is regularly recording more than 3,000 deaths a day.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 454,956 as of Friday, including 11,274 deaths, state officials report.
Friday’s update includes 4,180 new cases and 66 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported a total of 450,776 confirmed cases and 11,208 deaths.
Michigan’s 7-day average for new COVID cases has declined the past 10 days to 4,095 as of Friday, Dec. 18. The state had a total of about 207,800 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.
Hospitalizations started to decline in December. As of Thursday night there were 3,376 inpatients with COVID at Michigan hospitals.
New Today: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Dec. 19, 2020
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Very little snow and rain will return Saturday
- Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here
- Track severe weather alerts here
- Submit storm photos here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center
More Local News Headlines
- Police search for gunman who shot, killed 2 women on Detroit’s east side
- ‘We consider him very dangerous’ -- Prosecutors plead to keep Whitmer plot suspects locked up
- Benny Napoleon’s brother, daughter share their memories
- Loved ones honor, remember Wayne County sheriff lost to COVID-19
- Metro Detroit hospice helps track down special gift for dying father to give to his son
National and World Headlines
- Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid
- Biden transition team criticizes cooperation from Pentagon
- Epstein-linked modeling agent charged with rape of minors
- Hospital fire kills 9 COVID-19 patients at ICU in Turkey
Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽
- Michigan high school football, volleyball, swimming and diving tournaments to resume
- Michigan high school football tournament to resume next month -- here is the schedule