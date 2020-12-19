Morning Briefing Dec. 19, 2020: What is reopening under revised Michigan COVID order, Michigan Senate passes $465 million relief bill, US clears Moderna vaccine

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state is revising its COVID-19 order to resume in-person high school classes, reopen certain indoor entertainment venues and allow non-contact outdoor sports and fitness classes.

The Michigan Senate passed a $465 million COVID-19 relief bill during session Friday night. On Monday, the bill is set to go to the Michigan House for a vote.

The U.S. added a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday, boosting efforts to beat back an outbreak so dire that the nation is regularly recording more than 3,000 deaths a day.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 454,956 as of Friday, including 11,274 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes 4,180 new cases and 66 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported a total of 450,776 confirmed cases and 11,208 deaths.

Michigan’s 7-day average for new COVID cases has declined the past 10 days to 4,095 as of Friday, Dec. 18. The state had a total of about 207,800 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.

Hospitalizations started to decline in December. As of Thursday night there were 3,376 inpatients with COVID at Michigan hospitals.

Here’s a look at more of the data: