‘We consider him very dangerous’ -- Prosecutors plead to keep Whitmer plot suspects locked up

LANSING, Mich. – New developments were revealed in the domestic terrorist plot to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

After Thursday’s indictment, court hearings took place for three of the suspects Friday.

Joseph Morrison is a marine and founding member of the Wolverine Watchmen. The group calls themselves a militia, but prosecutors call them domestic terrorists.

Morrison is facing state charges of supporting terrorism along with his father-in-law and founding member, Pete Musico.

Morrison wants out of jail while his case continues in court.

The Attorney General’s Office considers Morrison “very dangerous’ and places him at 12 different field training exercises with specific goals in mind -- to either assault the Capitol Building and kidnap Whitmer.

His attorney argued that what Morrison is accused of amounts to no more that barbershop talk and the group was disgruntled men who talked about their plans, but never acted on them.

