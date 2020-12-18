Loved ones honor, remember Wayne County sheriff lost to COVID-19

DETROIT – For the people who knew Benny Napoleon, reality does not feel real.

Loved ones are finding it difficult to fully grasp what the future will be like without the sparkling smile, the brilliant brain and the expertise of a man who gave every inch, and nearly every adult year to public service.

Napoleon went into the hospital in November due to COVID-19 complications, just days after winning re-election. He agreed to go on a ventilator, but never recovered.

READ: Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon dies from COVID-19

He was 65 years old.

Napoleon wore many hats in his life of public service -- lawman, attorney, public figure, politician, community servant and more.

He easily won re-election as Wayne County’s top lawman with a sound and resounding victory of nearly 80% of the vote in Wayne County. Napoleon has held either the top or second top spot in government leadership for more than 20 years.

He was accomplished and well-liked and to say that he will be sorely missed by the community he served is not saying nearly enough.