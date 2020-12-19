35ºF

Local News

Police investigating possible freeway shooting in Royal Oak

No injuries reported

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, News, Oakland County, Metro Detroit, Campbell Road, Investigation, Shooting, Gun, Freeway Shooting, Metro Detroit crime
(file)
(file) (KPRC via Pixabay)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened Friday at around 8:40 p.m. on eastbound I-696 near Campbell Road in Royal Oak.

According to police, the driver of a vehicle with a passenger inside reported being in the area and shot at by someone in a light colored vehicle for no reason.

No one was harmed in the vehicle that was reportedly targeted. In response to the situation I-696 from Woodward to Mohawk was closed down.

Police searched for evidence, but found nothing. The vehicle that was reportedly targeted is being processed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Read more: Metro Detroit crime news

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: