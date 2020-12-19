Police investigating possible freeway shooting in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened Friday at around 8:40 p.m. on eastbound I-696 near Campbell Road in Royal Oak.

According to police, the driver of a vehicle with a passenger inside reported being in the area and shot at by someone in a light colored vehicle for no reason.

No one was harmed in the vehicle that was reportedly targeted. In response to the situation I-696 from Woodward to Mohawk was closed down.

Police searched for evidence, but found nothing. The vehicle that was reportedly targeted is being processed as part of the ongoing investigation.

