‘It’s unfathomable’ -- Parents returning from Christmas shopping killed in Adrian collision

ADRIAN, Mich. – Tragedy struck an Adrian family when a collision killed a mother and father.

“It’s so hard,” said Jeffrey Hale. “It’s unfathomable.”

That’s how Hale describes the last couple of days. His parents, 60-year-old David Hale and 57-year-old Deborah Hale, and the family dog all were killed in a collision Thursday night.

“My parents were actually in Taylor, doing a little bit of Christmas shopping. On their way home, they live out in Adrian, and they were on US-223, only 5 minutes away from their home,” Jeffrey Hale said. “They were going over a bridge and hit black ice, and my mother lost control of the car. Another car came at them right on the side and T-boned them.”

Hale said he’s still in shock.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it. I was so shocked. It was like a numbing feeling,” Hale said. “I was actually on the phone with my niece after the crash. She was still pinned in the car.”

His niece survived the crash, but has been hospitalized with multiple injuries. Hale said family and friends flew in from all over.

“A lot of our family, just that night, met me at the hospital,” Hale said. “My family from Tennessee drove all the way up here that night.”

Which goes to show how many loved his parents.

“If anyone knew my parents, you were apart of the family,” said Hale.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Jeffrey by his family. You can donate here.

Police said the the driver and passenger in the other vehicle are recovering and expected to survive.