Clinton Township mother expands effort to give gifts to children in need during holiday season

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – There’s a mother in Clinton Township who works hard this time of year to make sure every family in need that she knows of gets presents for the children.

Local 4 has told her story before, but a lot has changed since then. It’s been almost two years since Local 4 first shared Lori Mac’s story. She spends the holiday season buying and wrapping toys for children in Metro Detroit.

When Local 4 first covered her story, her entire home was filled with enough presents for about 100 children. She did it as a way to honor her daughter, Trisha, who was just 16 years old when she was killed in a texting and driving crash.

Now, two years later, she has so many donations that she needs three storage units and is able to give toys to many more children.

There are so many presents they couldn’t work out of Mac’s home anymore -- so she moved into a bar that was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rusty Nail.

Screamin’ Scott Randall volunteers his time.

“We’ll pull through this, pitching in and doing our part,” Randall said.

