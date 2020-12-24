Detroit man accused of shooting fiancé 4 times, her mother twice after being released from prison early

DETROIT – A man who was recently released from prison two years early is accused of shooting his fiancé and her mother on Detroit’s west side.

Ronald Segars, 49, is facing several federal and state charges after allegedly shooting his fiancé four times and her mother twice during a fight inside a Detroit home on Dec. 14.

Detroit police say at about 2:50 a.m. an argument between Segars and his 43-year-old fiancé turned physical inside a home in the 16000 block of Normandy Street. The 49-year-old man is accused of shooting his fiancé and her 64-year-old mother after the mother attempted to break up the altercation and called the police.

Segars surrendered to police at a gas station on Schoolcraft and Wyoming Avenue at about 5 a.m. on the same day, police said.

Just a few months prior, Segars was released from prison after serving more than two years for conspiring to sell heroin and illegal possession of a firearm. The man was not supposed to be released until June 2022.

However, a judge recently authorized Segars’ compassionate release from prison amid the coronavirus pandemic and due to medical reasons.

According to documents obtained by Local 4, senior U.S. District Judge Arthur Tarnow approved Segars’ requested release due to hypertension and a stroke that he suffered before he went to prison, which caused him to be paralyzed on the right side of his body. The judge said he agreed to release the man from prison early due to a clean disciplinary record behind bars.

Officials say Segars intended to move in with his fiancé after his release from prison -- the same woman he is accused of shooting four times earlier this month.

The fiancé is reportedly in critical condition following the incident. Her mother was recently released from the hospital, officials say.

