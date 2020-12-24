Detroit Youth Choir virtually performs debut Christmas EP in new video

The Detroit Youth Choir perform songs from their debut and holiday EP, "A Holiday With You." Photo is a still from the video, courtesy of DYC's Facebook page.

DETROIT – For a special Christmas treat, the children of the Detroit Youth Choir have virtually performed every song from their newly-released holiday EP “A Holiday With You” -- and you can watch it right here.

In November, the choir released their new five-song holiday EP, complete with their own rendition of classic Christmas songs like “Joy To The World,” “Mary Did You Know” and “Silent Night.” Now, the young entertainers are sharing the entire EP in a new video.

Watch the Detroit Youth Choir virtually perform their holiday EP in the video below.

After earning second place on NBC’s “Americas Got Talent” last year, 2020 has been a significant year for the DYC.

In October, the group announced that they were being considered for a Grammy nomination for their rendition of the song “Glory” -- an Oscar-winning song from the 2014 movie “Selma.”

Shortly after that, a production company showed interest in portraying the group’s rise to fame in a new documentary TV series, or docu-series.

“The Detroit youth choir has really brought back Motown,” said Anthony White, artistic director for the choir. “We have determined kids. They have what it takes to make it in life.”

The DYC’s holiday EP “A Holiday With You” is presented by Pearl Sound Studios and was produced by Chuck Alkazian. The group says listeners can purchase their debut EP on all major music streaming sites on Friday.

