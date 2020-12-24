‘It’s a blessing’ -- Detroit businesses team up to help families for the holidays

DETROIT – Mario Kelly, a native of Detroit, linked up with two local companies to see if they were interested in his mission to give gifts to families in his old neighborhood who may not get much of a Christmas.

Kelly’s old stomping grounds is an apartment complex off Canfield Street, near I-75. He owns Believe 313, a company that provides cleaning services for Shinola and Pak-Rite Industries.

“Shinola has been doing this Secret Santa for years, and I suggested to them about coming to the neighborhood that I grew up at,” Kelly said. “And they delivered.”

Kelly found three families who didn’t have much of a Christmas planned who received toys, clothing and more.

