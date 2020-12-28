Adrian police seek man responsible for Christmas Eve stabbing

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ADRIAN, Mich. – Police are looking for the man responsible for a stabbing on Christmas Eve in Adrian.

According to authorities, it happened at about 8 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Finch Street, just north of Maple Avenue.

Police said the investigation revealed there was an altercation between two men that escalated when one stabbed the other twice.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital in Toledo but the other man left on foot before police could arrive.

Adrian Police were assisted at the scene by the Adrian Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4808 or via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.