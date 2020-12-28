Pontiac man wearing work uniform in indecent exposure incident quickly identified, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 20-year-old man from Pontiac was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on suspicion of indecent exposure.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 12:30 p.m. at a Sally Beauty Supply store in the 320 block of Telegraph Road, just north of Cherry Hill Street. The 24-year-old victim told police that a man had exposed his genitals to her and that she believed he may have been an employee at a nearby Big Lots store since he was wearing an employee shirt at the time.

Oakland County deputies located the suspect at the Big Lots store where they said he admitted to exposing himself and was taken into custody.

A computer check revealed that the suspect was a missing and endangered person out of Southfield. The Southfield Police Department was notified.

The man is currently housed at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

