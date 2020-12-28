Program pays Metro Detroit restaurants to cook meals for people in need

DETROIT – The Detroit Free Press and Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers have teamed up for a program that helps to feed health care workers and local food banks.

The money they raised will also help struggling restaurants. The owner of Folk Detroit, Rohani Foulkes, spoke with Local 4.

“We’re closing the kitchen for this last week of 2020 and cooking about 168 meals a day,” Foulkes said.

For the last month, Detroit Free Press has raised money to pay restaurants like Folk Detroit, $20 per meal donated -- as part of their Top 10 Cares program.

Aimie Rosner is the Marketing and Events Director at the Detroit Free Press.

“For us, it feels good to do something like this in the last week of what’s being a really, really rough year,” Rosner said.

Through the $200,000 of funds raised, restaurant winners will provide 5,000 meals for healthcare workers and 5,000 for Forgotten Harvest.

“Things are tough, I’m not going to say we’re, you know, doing well over here. We’ve kept our lights on. We’ve, we’ve paid ourselves -- we pay our bills. But it’s not without an incredible amount of hard work,” Foulkes said.

