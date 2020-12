DETROIT – A 29-year-old woman left a 27-year-old man critically injured after stabbing him at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Parsons in Detroit.

Police say the victim was stabbed during an argument with the woman. The woman who knew the victim was taken into police custody and is being held at the Detroit Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

