28ºF

Local News

Safe things to do during the pandemic on New Year’s Eve in Metro Detroit

Venues making changes due to pandemic

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: News, Holidays, Detroit, Events, Events in Detroit, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, Metro Detroit, New Year's Celebrations, Michigan

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking residents statewide to celebrate New Year’s Eve locally while remaining low-key.

Speaking at a COVID briefing Tuesday, Whitmer specifically asked everyone to stay home for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“We are coming through the end of 2020 in a stronger position than most, because of you,” said Whitmer.

She noted that COVID-19 numbers in Michigan are a lot lower than other neighboring midwestern states.

Local 4 reporter Kim DeGiulio did a little digging and found out a few things that are safe to do around Metro Detroit for the upcoming holiday.

She spoke to employees of Detroit’s popular Apparatus Room, a trendy restaurant in the Foundation Hotel about what it is doing differently this year.

You can watch her full report in the video player above.

Read more

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: