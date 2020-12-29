Safe things to do during the pandemic on New Year’s Eve in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking residents statewide to celebrate New Year’s Eve locally while remaining low-key.

Speaking at a COVID briefing Tuesday, Whitmer specifically asked everyone to stay home for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“We are coming through the end of 2020 in a stronger position than most, because of you,” said Whitmer.

She noted that COVID-19 numbers in Michigan are a lot lower than other neighboring midwestern states.

Local 4 reporter Kim DeGiulio did a little digging and found out a few things that are safe to do around Metro Detroit for the upcoming holiday.

She spoke to employees of Detroit’s popular Apparatus Room, a trendy restaurant in the Foundation Hotel about what it is doing differently this year.

You can watch her full report in the video player above.

Read more