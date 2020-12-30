29ºF

Dearborn Heights Mayor Dan Paletko dies from COVID-19 complications

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The mayor of Dearborn Heights has lost his battle with COVID-19.

The City of Dearborn Heights released the following statement on it’s Facebook page:

The City of Dearborn Heights is saddened to announce the sudden death late Tuesday of Mayor Dan Paletko from complications associated with COVID-19. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Paletko served as mayor since his appointment in 2004. He left his post in Michigan’s House of Representatives to take over.

He leaves behind two daughters.

