Michigan Gov. Whitmer orders flags to be lowered to honor Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags on all public building grounds across the state to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday to honor the life of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

Napoleon died from complications of COVID-19 earlier this month. He was 65 years old. Public viewings were held on Monday and Tuesday, and a private funeral service will be held Wednesday morning.

LIVE STREAM: Funeral service for longtime Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon

Napoleon grew up in Detroit and graduated from Cass Tech High School. He attended University of Detroit Mercy for his bachelor’s degree and Michigan State University for his juris doctorate.

Benny Napoleon was a special guy. His warm smile, eager hand and honest heart was rooted in his faith in God, faith in his fellow man or woman, and faith in doing the right thing. He was a true community leader who always saw the good in situations, and he encouraged others to do the same. As we lower the flags today in Benny’s honor, my thoughts are with his family and the entire Wayne County Sheriff’s office. <br/> Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

He joined the Detroit Police Department in 1975. He became the police chief in 1998. He later worked as the assistant executive for Wayne County. In 2009, Napoleon became Wayne County Sheriff to which he served continuously for 11 years.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.