Mourners pay respects to Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon

DETROIT – Mourners said goodbye to Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, who will be laid to rest this week.

Napoleon died from complications related to COVID-19 on Dec. 17. He was 65 years old.

A public viewing is being held Monday at the Swanson Funeral Home on East Grand Boulevard in Detroit from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. His obituary is available on the Swanson Funeral Home website.

Visitors took turns paying their respects to Napoleon. He has been the Wayne County Sheriff since 2009. He had worked in law enforcement since he was in his 20s.

