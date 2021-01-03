Family killed in Lyon Township plane crash remembered with moving tributes

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Members of a family who died in a Lyon Township plane crash together on Saturday are being remembered with moving tributes.

Former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, David Compo, his wife Michele and their son Dawson died in the Lyon Township plane crash Saturday.

The small plane crashed into a Lyon Township home with all three on board.

Fortunately, the family of five who live in the home that the plane crashed into made it out safely.

READ: 3 people dead after plane crashes into Lyon Township home, sheriff says

READ MORE: Businessman, wife, son killed in Lyon Township plane crash

Ad

According to the HBA, the businessman’s term as president ended on New Year’s Eve.

An experienced pilot, he had flown to Canton, Georgia on Dec. 29 and the family was returning home Saturday, the HBA said.

His son who died was a recent 2020 graduate of Detroit Catholic Central High School in Novi.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Dawson Compo ’20 and his parents. Dawson was an active member of our band and cross country communities, and had a bright future ahead of him. As a member of the Class of 2020, Dawson helped set an incredible example of how to persevere through challenging times, and we will continue to lean on our faith and each other for support in this tragic time,” read a Facebook post by Detroit Catholic Central High School.

Ad

The school added that the guidance office would be ready to meet with students who need to talk about the tragedy when classes resume Monday.

The Michigan Crossroads Council also issued a statement on the young man’s death.

According to the group, after graduating from Detroit Catholic Central High School he was attending Michigan State University and working for his father.

“The Michigan Crossroads Council is grieving the loss of Troop 755 Eagle Scout Dawson Compo and his parents who died tragically in a plane crash yesterday. Dawson was a recent 2020 graduate of Catholic Central High School and a member of the band and cross country team. He was going to school at MSU and working for his father David, an accomplished builder in Novi. Dawson’s project refurbished a shelter at Maybury State Park. He is survived by many cousins, including Eagle Scouts Travis Compo and Spencer Compo,” read a Facebook post published Sunday by the group.

Ad

The Compo family has been a significant part of HBA’s history for decades. The father was instrumental in helping the association face many obstacles in 2020.

“We were fortunate to have David leading our team for 2020,” said Michael Stoskopf, HBA’s CEO. “His involvement, professionalism and experience over the years have been great assets to our organization and he has been a true friend to me as we faced challenge after challenge during this past year.”

David S. Compo (Home Builders Association)

Highlighting his life and career the HBA added, “At the age of 12, David began to refine his skills at architectural drawing. By 15, he was doing the majority of the working plans for his parents building company, James D. Compo, Inc., where he worked for 33 years. Since then, David has been designing and building his own company, Compo Builders, Inc., which he co-owns with his brother, Christopher. As the sons of HBA past Hall of Fame members Janet and Jim Compo, the brothers are carrying on a long tradition of building quality one-of-a-kind custom homes and creating additions, finished lower levels and other residential and commercial remodeling projects.”

Ad

Throughout his career, he had overseen the building of homes for over 600 southeast Michigan families in addition to hundreds more remodeling and indoor pool and spa projects, the HBA added.

It continued to highlight his success noting, “The company earned many accolades for their work, including David’s awards from HBA for Builder of the Year (2013) and Developer of the Year (2015) and Christopher’s honor as Remodeler of the Year (2016). Most recently the company’s Lisa Ranch in Dunhill Park of Novi was awarded a 2019 Parade of Homes Blue Ribbon and a 2020 HBA Sales & Design Competition Silver Award for New Home Interior Design Project of the Year. The company also received a Gold Award for Whole House Remodel over 2000 square feet.”

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. As of Sunday afternoon the Oakland County Sherrif’s Office had no new developments in the case.

Ad

Details on memorial services are expected to be announced soon.