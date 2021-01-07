Southgate man charged in shooting death of his wife who was found dead near apartments

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife in Southgate.

Amanda Marie Hilton, 31, was reported missing on New Year’s Day and was found dead in a field behind the La Colonnade Apartments on Tuesday.

The apartment complex sits along Northline Road near Fordline Street. The Hiltons lived in the apartment complex.

Ryan Arthur Hilton has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and two counts of felony firearm.

Ryan Hilton contacted the Southgate police to report that his wife was missing from their apartment and said that she was last seen in their apartment on Dec. 31.

Prosecutors said that Ryan Hilton had a verbal argument with his wife and fatally shot her with a shotgun before moving her body to a field with tall grass near a dumpster by their apartment.

On Tuesday, Amanda Hilton’s body was recovered by police and Ryan Hilton was placed under arrest.

Ryan Hilton was expected to arraigned on Thursday afternoon.

