Woman reported missing on New Year’s Day found dead near Southgate apartments

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A woman who was reported missing on New Year’s Day has been found dead in a field behind a Southgate apartment complex.

UPDATE: Southgate man charged in shooting death of his wife who was found dead near apartments

The 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot Tuesday morning in a field behind the La Colonnade Apartments, which are situated along Northline Road near Fordline Street. She lived at the apartment complex. Her identity is not being shared at this time.

A man had reported the woman missing on New Year’s Day.

Police have a person of interest in custody.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for more information as it becomes available.

You can watch the report in the video posted above.