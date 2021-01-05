32ºF

Local News

Woman reported missing on New Year’s Day found dead near Southgate apartments

Woman found fatally shot in field behind apartments

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Southgate, Crime, Murder, Missing, Missing in Michigan, La Colonnade Apartments, Northline Road, Trenton Road, Fordline Street, Downriver, Wayne County

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A woman who was reported missing on New Year’s Day has been found dead in a field behind a Southgate apartment complex.

UPDATE: Southgate man charged in shooting death of his wife who was found dead near apartments

The 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot Tuesday morning in a field behind the La Colonnade Apartments, which are situated along Northline Road near Fordline Street. She lived at the apartment complex. Her identity is not being shared at this time.

A man had reported the woman missing on New Year’s Day.

Police have a person of interest in custody.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for more information as it becomes available.

You can watch the report in the video posted above.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: