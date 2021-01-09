Man wanted by Detroit police for larceny at store

Police are searching for this man wanted in connection with a larceny.

DETROIT – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a larceny that happened Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m. inside a store in the 17100 block of Harper Avenue in Detroit.

Police say the man walked into the store and put an unknown amount of energy drinks inside of a black backpack.

After the theft he fled the store on foot and was last spotted walking on Harper Avenue.

He is described as Black with a medium brown complexion, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Police say he was dressed in a blue mask, black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.