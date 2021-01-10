Michigan State police investigate crash that sent 7 people to the hospital

Scene from the crash that sent seven teenagers to the hospital.

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a Bagley Township single vehicle crash that happened around 2:56 a.m. Sunday and sent people to the hospital.

The vehicle had seven people inside ranging in age between 17 to 19.

According to an investigation, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old girl from Afton was traveling southbound on Old M-27 near N. Otsego Lake Drive when the truck left the roadway, struck an embankment, and became airborne.

“The forward momentum was stopped after striking another embankment where the vehicle rolled over,” a statement from MSP on the crash read.

MSP added that speeding was a contributing factor to the crash which is still being investigated.

Two of the passengers were seriously injured and taken to St. Mary’s Ascension Hospital in Saginaw. The others were treated locally for minor injuries.

Read more: Michigan news