Paths Metro Detroit residents can take to get vaccinated for COVID-19

DETROIT – Monday marks the first day that people over 65 and some groups of essential workers are eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

But there is a lot of confusion over how to actually go about getting an appointment.

Here are various paths people can take to get the shot.

The first is through the health department of the county you live in. Health departments will be posting updates on their websites as vaccine arrives and appointments become available.

The second path to getting a vaccine is through the major health system your doctor is affiliated with. Beaumont Health, Michigan Medicine, Henry Ford Health System and others will be reaching out to patients over 65 to begin scheduling vaccine appointments. You can also call your doctor for information, but understand that they are overwhelmed with calls right now.

If you are an essential worker, there is a third potential path. Many employers are working with health departments and hospitals to set up appointments for their employees.

Those appointments will go fast so it is important to check the websites frequently.

Many counties are also offering the option to sign up for email alerts so you will get an email when new appointments become available.

Some health departments will also make appointments over the phone, but your best chance will likely be online.

Detroit is different. City residents age 75 and up and essential workers can call 313-230-0505 to make an appointment.

A family member or friend over 65 who drives someone older than 75 can also make an appointment to get vaccinated at that time too.

The second path to getting a vaccine is through the major health system your doctor is affiliated with.

Beaumont Health, Michigan Medicine, Henry Ford Health System and others will be reaching out to patients over 65 to begin scheduling vaccine appointments.

It is very important to make sure that you have an active online patient portal or my chart that is linked to your email address.

Check your email often because that is where the invitation to get vaccinated will be sent.

You can also call your doctor for information, but understand that they are overwhelmed with calls right now.

If you are an essential worker, there is a third potential path.

Many employers are working with health departments and hospitals to set up appointments for their employees.

Check with your employer for more details on that option. In that case, you may be able to get your vaccine in the county you work in, even if it is not the county you live in.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 523,618 as of Monday, including 13,401 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes 4,536 new cases and 47 additional deaths over the past two days.

