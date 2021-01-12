LIVE STREAM: Detroit Mayor Duggan to share vaccine distribution, scheduling info

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss the city’s plans for coronavirus vaccine distribution and scheduling.

Watch live beginning at 1 p.m. on Jan. 12 using the video player above.

As the state of Michigan moves into a new phase of coronavirus vaccinations, the city of Detroit is scheduling appointments for eligible residents to receive the vaccine at the TCF Center.

As of Jan. 11, Michigan has entered the second virus vaccination phase, enabling teachers, first responders, childcare providers and residents 65 years old and older to receive the vaccine. The city of Detroit is offering 20,000 COVID vaccine appointments for eligible residents through Feb. 5 as it moves into the new vaccination phase.

Learn more: How Detroit residents can schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointment

Detroit officials say the first vaccine appointments will take place at the TCF Center beginning Jan. 13.

Mayor Duggan will be joined Tuesday by the city’s Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair, Detroit COO Hakim Berry and Public Safety Medical Director Dr. Robert Dunne.

Related reading