How Detroit residents can schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointment

DETROIT – Detroit is offering 20,000 COVID-19 appointments through Feb. 5 as the city moves into the next phase.

People should call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment only if they meet the following qualifications:

A Detroit resident 75 and older

Any “good neighbor” 65 and older who drives a 75 year old (or older) Detroit resident to TCF

The following Group B essential workers: K-12 teachers and support staff and child care workers

“We are booking 20,000 appointments through February 5th. The call center has the ability to book up to 4,000 appointments per day, so we expect to be booking appointments at least through the end of the day Friday. We will add to those appointments as fast as the federal government provides vaccines.”

Call volume has been extremely high so patience is required.

